Odyssey Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $469,942.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $469,942.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.01184365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119046 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, FCoin, HitBTC, Huobi, IDEX, Bittrex, Kucoin, CoinTiger, Gate.io, LBank and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

