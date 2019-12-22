Ocean Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.06 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $11.96 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00186671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.01195034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120042 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol's launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,934,502 tokens. Ocean Protocol's official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

