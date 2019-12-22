Nxt (NXT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and $1.09 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit, OKEx and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022593 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000679 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007666 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is nxt.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Indodax, C-CEX, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Bittrex, Poloniex, HitBTC, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

