NULS Tops One Day Volume of $8.75 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. NULS has a market capitalization of $17.79 million and $8.75 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00003353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, CoinBene and Binance. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00186787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.01183826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119257 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Kucoin, Bit-Z, CoinBene, DragonEX, OKEx, QBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.