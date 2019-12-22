Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $200,811.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $200,811.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Zebpay, Bittrex, WazirX and Upbit. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.98 or 0.06714159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001396 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

NCASH is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,263,231,345 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Zebpay, Binance, Huobi, BITBOX, Ethfinex, Koinex, Bittrex, Bitrue, CoinBene, WazirX, Upbit and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.