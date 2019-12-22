Novo Resources (CVE:NVO) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.95

Novo Resources Corp (CVE:NVO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.95, with a volume of 716210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.22.

About Novo Resources (CVE:NVO)

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, evaluates, acquires, and explores for gold properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Beatons Creek Paleoplacer gold project comprising 20 mining leases, exploration tenements, and tenement applications covering approximately 560 square kilometers; and the Karratha gold project covering approximately 6,021 square kilometers of mineral rights in the Karratha region.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.