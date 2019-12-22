NOIA Network Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $548,481.00 and approximately $26,965.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.86 or 0.06783732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030052 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001406 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,228,338 tokens. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

