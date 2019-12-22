NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 6,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $208,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 50,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $1,659,945.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,347.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,923 shares of company stock worth $13,372,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 4.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after acquiring an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 644,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 200,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NMI by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. 1,567,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,204. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. Research analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

