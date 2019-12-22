Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -5.00

News headlines about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Nissan Motor stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 176,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSANY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nissan Motor from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

