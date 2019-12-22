NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,552,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,250% from the previous session’s volume of 151,199 shares.The stock last traded at $19.16 and had previously closed at $18.68.

NGM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million.

In related news, Director Peter Svennilson bought 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $109,401.09. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 20,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $28,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 264,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,650 and have sold 101,691 shares valued at $3,074,961.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

