NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,475 ($85.17).

NXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of NEXT to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NEXT to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,400 ($84.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other NEXT news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,605 ($86.89), for a total transaction of £10,105,650 ($13,293,409.63).

NEXT stock traded down GBX 114 ($1.50) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7,018 ($92.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion and a PE ratio of 15.57. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 3,975 ($52.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,789.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,108.96.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

