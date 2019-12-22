Nexo (NEXO) Market Capitalization Achieves $51.00 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Nexo has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Nexo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00001267 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, YoBit, Allbit and HitBTC. Nexo has a market cap of $51.00 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.01186709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119196 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Bitbns, DDEX, Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange, Fatbtc, Hotbit, YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

