Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $446.00 price objective (down from $451.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $371.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,923,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,949 shares of company stock valued at $39,615,261. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

