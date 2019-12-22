NAGA (NGC) Price Reaches $0.0189 on Exchanges

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. NAGA has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $625.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NAGA has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One NAGA token can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Sistemkoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NAGA Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

