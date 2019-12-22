Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Down 25.6%

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) dropped 25.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.28, approximately 12,568,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,027% from the average daily volume of 1,115,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBRV. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.36% and a negative net margin of 910.45%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 282,164 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

