Monolith 1-Day Volume Reaches $894.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $894.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.73 or 0.06780360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030065 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001422 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

