Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

MBRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 283,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,529. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 430.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 676,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 1,880,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

