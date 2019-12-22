Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.63

Mobile Tornado Group Plc (LON:MBT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as low as $3.80. Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 12,000 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17.

In related news, insider Jonathan Freeland bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,523.55).

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications worldwide. It offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides instant voice communication with individuals, as well as groups of participants in one call; Push-To-Message solution, which offers real-time text messaging with any member or certain group types in the contact list of the user; Push-To-Alert solution that allows enterprise users at risk to send a notification from their devices to control rooms and dispatchers by pressing an SOS button; and Push-To-Locate solution, which tracks individuals, crew members, dispatched relief workers, officers, and other assets using GPS-enabled devices.

