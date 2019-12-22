Mithril (MITH) Price Tops $0.0086 on Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Mithril token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, OKEx and CoinExchange. Mithril has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $436,490.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007540 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001596 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,831,279 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, OKEx, Gate.io, DigiFinex, FCoin, LBank, HitBTC, Bithumb and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

