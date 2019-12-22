MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $88,441.00 and $3.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00184557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.01172330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00118953 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 519,048,466 coins and its circulating supply is 169,047,859 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

