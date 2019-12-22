Mincoin Price Tops $0.0122 on Exchanges (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Mincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mincoin has a total market capitalization of $74,651.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mincoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00568366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008298 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000516 BTC.

About Mincoin

Mincoin (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,094,887 coins. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us . Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

