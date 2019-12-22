Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) were down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.17, approximately 7,807,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 3,096,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 target price on Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $983.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Michaels Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

