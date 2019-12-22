Metlife (NYSE:MET) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife (NYSE:MET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MET. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,589,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,707. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $51.48.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Metlife will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Metlife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,442,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,879,000 after purchasing an additional 797,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,878,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,696,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,219,000 after buying an additional 57,004 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,133,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,653,000 after buying an additional 1,488,231 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.