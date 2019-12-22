Metal Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003444 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Livecoin and OKEx. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $14.36 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00184759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01182659 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00019685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00119457 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,083,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Binance, OKEx, Tidex, Huobi, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

