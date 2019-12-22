MenaPay Price Tops $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, ABCC, Dcoin and Hanbitco. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $396,500.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00184557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.01172330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00118953 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,949,670 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

