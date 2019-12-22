MediBloc [ERC20] Reaches Market Cap of $11.32 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Coinrail, Upbit and Cashierest. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and approximately $62,911.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.98 or 0.06714159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001396 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CPDAX, DEx.top, Coinrail, IDEX, Upbit, Kryptono, Bittrex, Cashierest and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

