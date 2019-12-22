Matchpool Trading Up 2.9% This Week (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, HitBTC and Bittrex. Matchpool has a market cap of $134,645.00 and $238.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00187458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.69 or 0.01192801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026334 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120266 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

