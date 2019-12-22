Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $288.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MLM. Citigroup began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.23.

MLM opened at $273.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.36.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,270,000 after buying an additional 65,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,939,000 after acquiring an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

