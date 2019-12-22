Maker 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.53 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Maker has a market capitalization of $493.66 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for $493.66 or 0.06658875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Switcheo Network, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00030170 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022688 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, GOPAX, Ethfinex, CoinMex, OasisDEX, IDEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, OKEx, Kucoin, Bibox, Switcheo Network, HitBTC and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.