Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.51. 1,841,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,428,000 after buying an additional 10,092,169 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,706,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,892,000 after acquiring an additional 283,790 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,634,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,616,000 after acquiring an additional 163,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,699,000 after acquiring an additional 254,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

