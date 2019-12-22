Maecenas Price Down 5.8% This Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $75.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00186477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.01197347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026512 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00121287 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.