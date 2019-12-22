Liquidity Network Price Reaches $0.0084 on Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $364,085.00 and $31,196.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.01186633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026079 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00119608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

