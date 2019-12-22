LHT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,098.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. In the last week, LHT has traded 554.8% higher against the dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $820,544.00 and $2,098.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00048032 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003819 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000133 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

