Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,807,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 1,774,644 shares.The stock last traded at $10.70 and had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 66.66%. The business had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

In related news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 88,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

