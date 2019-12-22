Lekoil (LON:LEK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.15

Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.48. Lekoil shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 2,434,085 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lekoil in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

