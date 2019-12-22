Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to post sales of $142.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.64 million. Landec reported sales of $124.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $606.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $602.40 million to $611.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $631.53 million, with estimates ranging from $622.50 million to $643.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNDC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $270,478.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,900 shares of company stock worth $444,496 in the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the third quarter worth $345,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Landec by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Landec by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Landec by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,200,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 407,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Landec by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNDC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 244,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Landec has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

