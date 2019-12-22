Kryll (KRL) Price Tops $0.0486 on Exchanges

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Kryll token can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Kryll has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $1,634.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00186999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.01192432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120463 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll’s launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,760,580 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.