KekCoin Trading Up 105.6% This Week (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, KekCoin has traded up 105.6% against the dollar. KekCoin has a market cap of $324,394.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00023017 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003905 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.75 or 0.02654587 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011643 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000329 BTC.

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here

KekCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

