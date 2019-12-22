KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.98. 4,277,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,031. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mark E. Hill purchased 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,683,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,521,000 after acquiring an additional 617,226 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 355.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 381.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 813,225 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 64.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 679,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 265,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 50.1% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.