JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.09.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.24. 29,954,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,124,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $139.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,575 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

