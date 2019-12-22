Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) Stock Price Up 17.9%

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN)’s stock price traded up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.33, 1,621,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 525% from the average session volume of 259,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.61 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jason Industries stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.75% of Jason Industries worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jason Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:JASN)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

