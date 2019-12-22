J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $120.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.72. 3,995,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,403. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $175,005.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,237.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,583,354 shares in the company, valued at $190,350,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,972 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,611,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.