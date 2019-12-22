iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.99.
Shares of IRBT opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63. iRobot has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $65.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iRobot by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iRobot by 66.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 712.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth about $136,000.
iRobot Company Profile
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.