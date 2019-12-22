iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.99.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of IRBT opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63. iRobot has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $65.61.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iRobot by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iRobot by 66.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 712.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth about $136,000.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.