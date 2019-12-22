IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.90

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.90 and traded as low as $2.48. IRIDEX shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 322 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.36.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Earle Grove bought 14,600 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Insiders purchased 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $59,450 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IRIDEX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.