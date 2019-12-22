IoT Chain Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bithumb, Bibox and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00185351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.01186923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000635 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00048130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bithumb, OKEx, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.