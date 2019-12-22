Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Cap Achieves $4.91 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $4.91 million and $23.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00184778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.01185943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119974 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,643,857 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

