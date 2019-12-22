InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Given $9.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) have received an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICMB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,015 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,258.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 74,353 shares of company stock worth $513,583. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

ICMB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,262. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.98. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. As a group, analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

