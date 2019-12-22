Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpace Diagnostics Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.33.

NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The company had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 319,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 433,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

