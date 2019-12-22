Insider Selling: CRH Medical Corp (CVE:CRM) Senior Officer Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

CRH Medical Corp (CVE:CRM) Senior Officer Richard Bear sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.88, for a total value of C$58,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,724,052.

CRH Medical Corp has a one year low of C$83.00 and a one year high of C$128.87.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH) specializes in the distribution of medical products directly to physicians, particularly those in the gastroenterologist community. The Company’s lead product, the CRH O’Regan System, is a single use, disposable, hemorrhoid treatment that is used in treating hemorrhoid grades I-IV.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.