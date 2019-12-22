Innova Price Up 76.7% Over Last 7 Days (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 281.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Innova has a market cap of $243,549.00 and $1,603.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Innova has traded 76.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin . The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

